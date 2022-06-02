 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MEP Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.81 crore, down 17.2% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 233.81 crore in March 2022 down 17.2% from Rs. 282.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 161.90 crore in March 2022 down 76.36% from Rs. 91.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.60 crore in March 2022 down 23.28% from Rs. 132.43 crore in March 2021.

MEP Infra shares closed at 21.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.27% returns over the last 6 months and 1.16% over the last 12 months.

MEP Infrastructure Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 233.81 239.68 282.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 233.81 239.68 282.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 77.44 56.74 116.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.40 11.58 20.42
Depreciation 69.02 62.69 49.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.33 22.22 18.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.63 86.45 77.81
Other Income 5.96 3.27 5.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.58 89.72 83.08
Interest 73.83 68.62 81.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -41.25 21.09 1.12
Exceptional Items 43.99 -- -69.23
P/L Before Tax 2.74 21.09 -68.12
Tax 11.35 13.37 6.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.61 7.72 -74.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.61 7.72 -74.70
Minority Interest 0.67 0.56 -6.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates -153.97 -20.47 -10.67
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -161.90 -12.19 -91.80
Equity Share Capital 183.45 183.45 183.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.86 -0.69 -4.65
Diluted EPS -8.86 -0.69 -4.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.86 -0.69 -4.65
Diluted EPS -8.86 -0.69 -4.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

