MEP Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.81 crore, down 17.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 233.81 crore in March 2022 down 17.2% from Rs. 282.36 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 161.90 crore in March 2022 down 76.36% from Rs. 91.80 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.60 crore in March 2022 down 23.28% from Rs. 132.43 crore in March 2021.
MEP Infra shares closed at 21.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.27% returns over the last 6 months and 1.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|233.81
|239.68
|282.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|233.81
|239.68
|282.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.44
|56.74
|116.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.40
|11.58
|20.42
|Depreciation
|69.02
|62.69
|49.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.33
|22.22
|18.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.63
|86.45
|77.81
|Other Income
|5.96
|3.27
|5.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.58
|89.72
|83.08
|Interest
|73.83
|68.62
|81.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.25
|21.09
|1.12
|Exceptional Items
|43.99
|--
|-69.23
|P/L Before Tax
|2.74
|21.09
|-68.12
|Tax
|11.35
|13.37
|6.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.61
|7.72
|-74.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.61
|7.72
|-74.70
|Minority Interest
|0.67
|0.56
|-6.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-153.97
|-20.47
|-10.67
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-161.90
|-12.19
|-91.80
|Equity Share Capital
|183.45
|183.45
|183.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.86
|-0.69
|-4.65
|Diluted EPS
|-8.86
|-0.69
|-4.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.86
|-0.69
|-4.65
|Diluted EPS
|-8.86
|-0.69
|-4.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited