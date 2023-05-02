Meghmani Organi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 574.08 crore, down 29.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 574.08 crore in March 2023 down 29.28% from Rs. 811.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.15 crore in March 2023 down 47.03% from Rs. 102.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.49 crore in March 2023 down 46.07% from Rs. 160.38 crore in March 2022.