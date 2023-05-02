 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meghmani Organi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 574.08 crore, down 29.28% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 574.08 crore in March 2023 down 29.28% from Rs. 811.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.15 crore in March 2023 down 47.03% from Rs. 102.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.49 crore in March 2023 down 46.07% from Rs. 160.38 crore in March 2022.

Meghmani Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 574.08 549.43 811.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 574.08 549.43 811.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 261.85 322.05 477.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.19 4.00 2.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 72.30 21.63 -1.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.65 27.70 32.14
Depreciation 22.58 18.09 17.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 129.19 121.15 167.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.31 34.80 116.36
Other Income 8.60 23.98 26.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.91 58.78 142.96
Interest 15.75 43.34 6.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.16 15.44 136.16
Exceptional Items 18.82 -- --
P/L Before Tax 66.98 15.44 136.16
Tax 12.83 7.09 33.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.15 8.35 102.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.15 8.35 102.21
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.15 8.35 102.21
Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 0.33 4.02
Diluted EPS 2.13 0.33 4.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 0.33 4.02
Diluted EPS 2.13 0.33 4.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited