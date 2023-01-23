Meghmani Organi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 549.43 crore, down 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 549.43 crore in December 2022 down 14.19% from Rs. 640.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2022 down 87.78% from Rs. 68.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.87 crore in December 2022 down 26.59% from Rs. 104.72 crore in December 2021.

Meghmani Organi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in December 2021.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 105.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.95% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.