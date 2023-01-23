 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meghmani Organi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 549.43 crore, down 14.19% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 549.43 crore in December 2022 down 14.19% from Rs. 640.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2022 down 87.78% from Rs. 68.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.87 crore in December 2022 down 26.59% from Rs. 104.72 crore in December 2021.

Meghmani Organi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in December 2021.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 105.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.95% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.

Meghmani Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 549.43 645.70 640.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 549.43 645.70 640.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 322.05 460.01 427.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.00 6.65 4.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.63 -76.04 -47.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.70 29.28 28.27
Depreciation 18.09 18.33 15.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 121.15 147.42 148.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.80 60.05 63.06
Other Income 23.98 25.85 26.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.78 85.90 89.39
Interest 43.34 -2.80 -3.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.44 88.70 92.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.44 88.70 92.72
Tax 7.09 22.55 24.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.35 66.15 68.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.35 66.15 68.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.35 66.15 68.38
Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 2.60 2.69
Diluted EPS 0.33 2.60 2.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 2.60 2.69
Diluted EPS 0.33 2.60 2.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

