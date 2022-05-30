 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Megasoft Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.67 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Megasoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.67 crore in March 2022 down 11.38% from Rs. 15.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 up 676.23% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 72.07% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2021.

Megasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Megasoft shares closed at 43.75 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Megasoft
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.67 13.40 15.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.67 13.40 15.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.40 4.38 5.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.29 3.88 3.41
Depreciation 1.08 0.84 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.65 6.34 7.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.76 -2.04 -1.34
Other Income 14.19 3.77 2.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 1.73 1.48
Interest 0.77 0.47 1.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.35 1.26 0.09
Exceptional Items 3.42 -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.07 1.26 0.09
Tax 0.62 -- -0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.45 1.26 0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.45 1.26 0.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.45 1.26 0.19
Equity Share Capital 73.77 73.77 44.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 83.00 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.17 0.04
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.17 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.17 0.04
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.17 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 30, 2022 07:17 pm
