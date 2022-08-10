Megasoft Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 84.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in June 2022 down 84.42% from Rs. 12.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022 up 20.4% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2022 down 24.65% from Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2021.

Megasoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2021.

Megasoft shares closed at 42.95 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.00% returns over the last 6 months and 188.26% over the last 12 months.