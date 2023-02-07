 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Medplus Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,190.31 crore, up 27.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medplus Health Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,190.31 crore in December 2022 up 27.52% from Rs. 933.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2022 down 21.93% from Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.09 crore in December 2022 up 20.84% from Rs. 68.76 crore in December 2021.

Medplus Health Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,190.31 1,120.63 933.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,190.31 1,120.63 933.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.76 5.26 3.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 986.78 937.78 772.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -67.04 -65.17 -36.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 143.80 134.78 100.36
Depreciation 45.79 41.87 30.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.28 48.32 32.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.93 17.80 30.95
Other Income 11.36 10.89 7.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.30 28.69 38.28
Interest 21.08 19.87 16.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.21 8.82 21.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.21 8.82 21.75
Tax 2.83 2.35 4.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.38 6.48 16.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.38 6.48 16.92
Minority Interest 0.03 0.09 0.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.41 6.57 17.17
Equity Share Capital 23.86 23.86 23.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.12 0.55 1.53
Diluted EPS 1.12 0.55 1.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.12 0.54 1.53
Diluted EPS 1.12 0.55 1.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
