Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.31 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.31 crore in December 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 115.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 755.93 crore in December 2022 down 97790.19% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.70 crore in December 2022 down 512.94% from Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2021.