 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.31 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.31 crore in December 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 115.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 755.93 crore in December 2022 down 97790.19% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.70 crore in December 2022 down 512.94% from Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2021.

Mcnally Bharat Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.31 87.46 115.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.31 87.46 115.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.43 40.85 54.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.89 4.32 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.62 16.21 18.01
Depreciation 2.75 2.67 3.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.45 131.76 44.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -96.04 -108.35 -5.61
Other Income 18.59 11.86 20.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -77.45 -96.49 14.42
Interest 600.43 144.14 13.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -677.88 -240.63 0.69
Exceptional Items -77.74 -- --
P/L Before Tax -755.62 -240.63 0.69
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -755.62 -240.63 0.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -755.62 -240.63 0.69
Minority Interest -0.31 0.33 0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -755.93 -240.30 0.77
Equity Share Capital 211.57 211.57 211.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -35.73 -11.36 0.04
Diluted EPS -35.73 -11.36 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -35.73 -11.36 0.04
Diluted EPS -35.73 -11.36 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited