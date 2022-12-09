 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MC Interview: Rupee likely to be less volatile next fiscal, says Crisil economist Dipti Deshpande

Ravindra Sonavane
Dec 09, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

The US Federal Reserve is considering a slower pace of rate hikes, which could imply lower spill-over risks to the rupee.

Crisil

The Indian rupee will likely be less volatile in the next financial year amid expectations that the US Federal Reserve will slow down its rate hike pace, according to Dipti Deshpande, principal economist at Crisil. Deshpande spoke to Moneycontrol on her outlook for the rupee, bonds and liquidity management. Edited excerpts:

What is the outlook on the rupee?

The rupee is expected to average 79.5 to the dollar by March 2023 (from 81+ levels currently) as the extraordinary rise in the US dollar index this year has started to moderate following expectations of a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes by the Fed.

We expect the rupee at 80.5/$ by next fiscal-end (March 2024) as it moves along its long-term depreciating trend. Moderation in India’s current account deficit next fiscal (from 3.2 percent of GDP in this fiscal to 2.4 percent in the next) suggests the rupee should depreciate by a lesser degree than this fiscal.

What is the outlook on the 10-year government bond yield for the year-end 2022 and March 2023?

Yields are likely to remain range-bound towards the end of 2022, driven by concerns of a global slowdown and aided by the recent moderation in crude oil prices. But risks from volatile financial market conditions, high government borrowings and elevated inflation remain.