Mayur Uniquoter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.93 crore, up 58.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Uniquoters are:

Net Sales at Rs 200.93 crore in June 2022 up 58.28% from Rs. 126.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.65 crore in June 2022 up 58.39% from Rs. 18.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.40 crore in June 2022 up 40.63% from Rs. 29.44 crore in June 2021.

Mayur Uniquoter EPS has increased to Rs. 6.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.06 in June 2021.

Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 420.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.17% returns over the last 6 months and -16.94% over the last 12 months.

Mayur Uniquoters
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 200.93 146.90 126.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 200.93 146.90 126.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 126.92 93.83 78.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.81 0.17 -3.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.88 8.60 9.90
Depreciation 5.12 4.95 5.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.06 21.24 18.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.77 18.11 18.60
Other Income 4.52 7.93 5.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.28 26.04 24.38
Interest 0.33 0.51 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.95 25.52 23.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.95 25.52 23.75
Tax 7.31 6.07 5.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.65 19.45 18.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.65 19.45 18.09
Equity Share Capital 21.98 22.29 22.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.50 4.36 4.06
Diluted EPS 6.50 4.36 4.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.50 4.36 4.06
Diluted EPS 6.50 4.36 4.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
