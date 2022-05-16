 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Max Ventures an Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore, down 11.48% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Ventures and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore in March 2022 down 11.48% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 385.72 crore in March 2022 up 72371.88% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 487.51 crore in March 2022 up 43819.82% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

Max Ventures an EPS has increased to Rs. 26.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 95.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Max Ventures and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.44 4.97 5.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.44 4.97 5.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.93 2.21 2.12
Depreciation 0.93 0.98 0.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.71 2.55 2.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.12 -0.76 -0.34
Other Income 487.70 0.24 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 486.58 -0.52 0.18
Interest 0.79 0.80 0.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 485.80 -1.32 -0.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 485.80 -1.32 -0.64
Tax 100.08 -0.08 -0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 385.72 -1.25 -0.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 385.72 -1.25 -0.53
Equity Share Capital 146.95 146.86 146.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.95 -0.08 -0.04
Diluted EPS 26.16 -0.08 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.95 -0.08 -0.04
Diluted EPS 26.16 -0.08 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
