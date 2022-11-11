 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Max Ventures an Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.44 crore, down 92.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Ventures and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.44 crore in September 2022 down 92.71% from Rs. 376.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2022 down 71.58% from Rs. 12.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.25 crore in September 2022 down 77.89% from Rs. 64.44 crore in September 2021.

Max Ventures an EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 173.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.45% returns over the last 6 months and 13.00% over the last 12 months.

Max Ventures and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.44 27.32 376.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.44 27.32 376.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.06 -- 240.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.95 3.95 7.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.53 4.49 13.66
Depreciation 3.86 3.88 13.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.58 10.20 54.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.46 4.80 46.33
Other Income 5.93 6.24 4.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.39 11.04 51.00
Interest 5.45 3.54 11.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.94 7.50 39.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.94 7.50 39.79
Tax 1.30 1.15 14.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.65 6.35 25.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.65 6.35 25.58
Minority Interest -0.22 -0.06 -13.52
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.43 6.29 12.06
Equity Share Capital 147.09 147.06 146.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 0.43 0.82
Diluted EPS 0.33 0.43 0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 0.43 0.82
Diluted EPS 0.33 0.43 0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:51 am
