Max Ventures an Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.44 crore, down 92.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.44 crore in September 2022 down 92.71% from Rs. 376.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2022 down 71.58% from Rs. 12.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.25 crore in September 2022 down 77.89% from Rs. 64.44 crore in September 2021.

Max Ventures an EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 173.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.45% returns over the last 6 months and 13.00% over the last 12 months.