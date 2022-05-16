 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Max Ventures an Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.88 crore, down 91.21% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Ventures and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.88 crore in March 2022 down 91.21% from Rs. 328.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.34 crore in March 2022 up 2382.44% from Rs. 12.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.15 crore in March 2022 down 81.59% from Rs. 55.12 crore in March 2021.

Max Ventures an EPS has increased to Rs. 21.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2021.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 95.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Max Ventures and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.88 38.22 328.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.88 38.22 328.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.92 2.14 210.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.54 13.48 -3.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.99 3.31 15.11
Depreciation 3.49 3.80 12.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.90 8.39 56.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.04 7.11 36.78
Other Income 5.62 1.46 5.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.66 8.57 42.13
Interest 4.26 4.20 12.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.40 4.37 29.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.40 4.37 29.84
Tax -1.31 1.34 -3.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.71 3.03 33.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 322.08 58.29 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 325.78 61.32 33.59
Minority Interest -6.44 -28.63 -20.73
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 319.34 32.69 12.86
Equity Share Capital 146.95 146.86 146.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.75 2.23 0.88
Diluted EPS 21.64 2.21 0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.75 2.23 0.88
Diluted EPS 21.64 2.21 0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 11:00 pm
