Max Ventures an Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.88 crore, down 91.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.88 crore in March 2022 down 91.21% from Rs. 328.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.34 crore in March 2022 up 2382.44% from Rs. 12.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.15 crore in March 2022 down 81.59% from Rs. 55.12 crore in March 2021.

Max Ventures an EPS has increased to Rs. 21.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2021.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 95.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)