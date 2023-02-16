Mawana Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.84 crore, down 1.18% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 481.84 341.43 487.59 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 481.84 341.43 487.59 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 368.06 2.64 337.23 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 -0.22 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 43.46 314.33 67.36 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.15 18.62 17.73 Depreciation 9.08 8.46 10.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.87 31.88 31.12 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.21 -34.28 23.72 Other Income 1.10 0.74 0.72 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.31 -33.54 24.44 Interest 3.99 8.56 4.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.32 -42.10 20.30 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 8.32 -42.10 20.30 Tax 1.87 -10.47 5.43 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.45 -31.63 14.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.45 -31.63 14.87 Equity Share Capital 39.12 39.12 39.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.65 -8.09 3.80 Diluted EPS 1.65 -8.09 3.80 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.65 -8.09 3.80 Diluted EPS 1.65 -8.09 3.80 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited