Mawana Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.84 crore, down 1.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:Net Sales at Rs 481.84 crore in December 2022 down 1.18% from Rs. 487.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2022 down 56.62% from Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.39 crore in December 2022 down 38.68% from Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2021.
Mawana Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.80 in December 2021.
|Mawana Sugars shares closed at 85.15 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.25% returns over the last 6 months and -6.68% over the last 12 months.
|Mawana Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|481.84
|341.43
|487.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|481.84
|341.43
|487.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|368.06
|2.64
|337.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|-0.22
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|43.46
|314.33
|67.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.15
|18.62
|17.73
|Depreciation
|9.08
|8.46
|10.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.87
|31.88
|31.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.21
|-34.28
|23.72
|Other Income
|1.10
|0.74
|0.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.31
|-33.54
|24.44
|Interest
|3.99
|8.56
|4.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.32
|-42.10
|20.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.32
|-42.10
|20.30
|Tax
|1.87
|-10.47
|5.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.45
|-31.63
|14.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.45
|-31.63
|14.87
|Equity Share Capital
|39.12
|39.12
|39.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.65
|-8.09
|3.80
|Diluted EPS
|1.65
|-8.09
|3.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.65
|-8.09
|3.80
|Diluted EPS
|1.65
|-8.09
|3.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited