Mawana Sugars Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.84 crore, down 1.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 481.84 crore in December 2022 down 1.18% from Rs. 487.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2022 down 65.05% from Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 35.24 crore in December 2021.