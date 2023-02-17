 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mawana Sugars Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.84 crore, down 1.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 481.84 crore in December 2022 down 1.18% from Rs. 487.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2022 down 65.05% from Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 35.24 crore in December 2021.

Mawana Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 481.84 341.43 487.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 481.84 341.43 487.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 368.06 2.64 337.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 -0.22 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 43.35 314.23 67.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.15 18.62 17.73
Depreciation 9.10 8.48 10.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.78 32.73 30.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.39 -35.04 24.27
Other Income 0.74 0.66 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.13 -34.38 24.78
Interest 4.01 8.58 4.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.12 -42.96 20.61
Exceptional Items 0.06 0.07 --
P/L Before Tax 7.18 -42.89 20.61
Tax 1.87 -10.47 5.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.31 -32.42 15.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.31 -32.42 15.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.31 -32.42 15.19
Equity Share Capital 39.12 39.12 39.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.36 -8.29 3.88
Diluted EPS 1.36 -8.29 3.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.36 -8.29 3.88
Diluted EPS 1.36 -8.29 3.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited