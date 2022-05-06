HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mas Financial – Quality now backed by growth

Madhuchanda Dey   •

The current valuation of Mas Financial, now at a steep discount to its IPO valuation, presents an opportunity for patient long-term investors

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Mas Financial has weathered the Covid storm well during FY22 with its asset quality showing steady improvement. Riding on its multi-channel distribution strategy, the company is firmly on the growth path. This should make its investors upbeat. Though excess liquidity exerted pressure on margins, interest margin should get some support once it wanes. Despite the rise in system interest rates, the management remains confident of defending margin thanks to the levers on asset as well as liability. We expect...

