Maruti: Is it the right long-term bet now?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 8,650; M Cap: Rs 2.62 lakh crore), the leader in the passenger car segment, has reported in-line set of numbers in Q1FY23 compared with Q4FY22. The results were impacted by chip shortage and rising raw material prices. However, Maruti’s leadership position in the segment, strong order book, and new products coupled with reasonable valuation (26.2 times FY24 projected earnings) make it an attractive bet for the long term. Quarter in a nutshell (image) Key highlights Chip shortage continues...