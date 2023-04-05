 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Markets trade in the green for forth straight day, financials rally on loan boosters

Apr 05, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

Analysts are awaiting RBI policy with an expected 25 basis points hike. They will also keep an eye on the commentary of the RBI policy

Indian markets stayed in the green with 0.6 percent gains in the fourth straight session ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly policy review on Thursday. Financial sector stocks rallied after most lenders reported a surge in loan disbursement.

L&T traded up 3 percent followed by the HDFC twins and ITC Ltd. The HDFC twins climbed over 2 percent each, while Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv gained nearly 1 percent each. At 11.49am, the benchmark Sensex was up 0.63 percent to 59,476 points, while Nifty advanced 0.55 percent to 17,494 points. In the last four trading sessions, the benchmarks jumped over 3 percent each.

Analysts are awaiting the RBI policy decision with an expected 25 basis points hike. They will also keep an eye on the commentary of the RBI policy after the OPEC's unexpected production cut and recent cut in growth rates by the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.

Many central banks, including those in developed and emerging markets, have adopted a dovish stance amid concerns about the transmission of policy tightening to growth and the fear that "speed can kill".