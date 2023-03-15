Marg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore, up 3554.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marg are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore in December 2022 up 3554.46% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2022 down 31.35% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 down 2316.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
|
|Marg
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.93
|1.66
|1.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.93
|1.66
|1.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|--
|0.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.18
|1.78
|0.69
|Depreciation
|3.95
|3.93
|4.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.58
|5.25
|1.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.84
|-9.30
|-5.48
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.59
|1.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.28
|-8.71
|-4.03
|Interest
|0.46
|0.42
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.74
|-9.13
|-4.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.74
|-9.13
|-4.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.74
|-9.13
|-4.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.74
|-9.13
|-4.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.74
|-9.13
|-4.37
|Equity Share Capital
|50.82
|50.82
|50.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-3.21
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-3.21
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-3.21
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-3.21
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
