Marg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore, up 3554.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore in December 2022 up 3554.46% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2022 down 31.35% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 down 2316.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.