 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Marg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore, up 3554.46% Y-o-Y

Mar 15, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marg are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore in December 2022 up 3554.46% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2022 down 31.35% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 down 2316.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Marg
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.93 1.66 1.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.93 1.66 1.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.06 -- 0.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.18 1.78 0.69
Depreciation 3.95 3.93 4.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.58 5.25 1.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.84 -9.30 -5.48
Other Income 0.56 0.59 1.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.28 -8.71 -4.03
Interest 0.46 0.42 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.74 -9.13 -4.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.74 -9.13 -4.37
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.74 -9.13 -4.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.74 -9.13 -4.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.74 -9.13 -4.37
Equity Share Capital 50.82 50.82 50.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -3.21 -0.82
Diluted EPS -0.17 -3.21 -0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -3.21 -0.82
Diluted EPS -0.17 -3.21 -0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited