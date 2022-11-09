 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mangalore Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.39 crore, down 61.06% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 283.39 crore in September 2022 down 61.06% from Rs. 727.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.19 crore in September 2022 down 211.08% from Rs. 28.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.52 crore in September 2022 down 117.65% from Rs. 70.92 crore in September 2021.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 85.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.11% returns over the last 6 months and 18.85% over the last 12 months.

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 283.39 1,021.29 727.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 283.39 1,021.29 727.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 243.38 583.55 464.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.33 0.86 1.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.53 141.60 -11.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.76 18.42 18.52
Depreciation 12.76 12.54 12.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.35 209.87 188.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -31.67 54.45 52.39
Other Income 6.39 1.83 5.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.28 56.28 58.32
Interest 24.20 19.48 12.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -49.48 36.80 45.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -49.48 36.80 45.54
Tax -17.29 14.00 16.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -32.19 22.80 28.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -32.19 22.80 28.98
Equity Share Capital 118.55 118.55 118.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.71 1.92 2.45
Diluted EPS -2.71 1.92 2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.71 1.92 2.45
Diluted EPS -2.71 1.92 2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Mangalore Chem #Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:24 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.