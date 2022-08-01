 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mangalore Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,021.29 crore, up 48.62% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,021.29 crore in June 2022 up 48.62% from Rs. 687.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.80 crore in June 2022 down 6.27% from Rs. 24.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.82 crore in June 2022 up 12.65% from Rs. 61.09 crore in June 2021.

Mangalore Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2021.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 119.70 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.38% returns over the last 6 months and 45.00% over the last 12 months.

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,021.29 718.88 687.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,021.29 718.88 687.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 583.55 607.65 368.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.86 1.17 60.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 141.60 -168.77 9.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.42 16.62 17.51
Depreciation 12.54 12.29 12.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 209.87 237.96 175.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.45 11.94 42.41
Other Income 1.83 7.73 5.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.28 19.67 48.35
Interest 19.48 15.51 10.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.80 4.16 37.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.80 4.16 37.75
Tax 14.00 0.67 13.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.80 3.49 24.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.80 3.49 24.33
Equity Share Capital 118.55 118.55 118.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 0.29 2.05
Diluted EPS 1.92 0.29 2.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 0.29 2.05
Diluted EPS 1.92 0.29 2.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

