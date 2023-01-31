Mangalore Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,173.24 crore, up 54.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,173.24 crore in December 2022 up 54.03% from Rs. 761.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.17 crore in December 2022 up 145.13% from Rs. 31.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.73 crore in December 2022 up 109.13% from Rs. 70.64 crore in December 2021.