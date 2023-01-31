 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mangalore Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,173.24 crore, up 54.03% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,173.24 crore in December 2022 up 54.03% from Rs. 761.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.17 crore in December 2022 up 145.13% from Rs. 31.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.73 crore in December 2022 up 109.13% from Rs. 70.64 crore in December 2021.

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,173.24 283.39 761.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,173.24 283.39 761.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 641.53 243.38 428.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 73.03 20.33 0.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.14 -40.53 38.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.38 18.76 16.97
Depreciation 17.48 12.76 12.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 332.71 60.35 210.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.25 -31.67 53.05
Other Income 7.00 6.39 4.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.25 -25.28 57.72
Interest 33.24 24.20 10.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.01 -49.48 47.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.01 -49.48 47.21
Tax 20.85 -17.29 16.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.17 -32.19 31.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.17 -32.19 31.07
Equity Share Capital 118.55 118.55 118.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.42 -2.71 2.62
Diluted EPS 6.42 -2.71 2.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.42 -2.71 2.62
Diluted EPS 6.42 -2.71 2.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited