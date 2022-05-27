 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mangalam Drugs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.96 crore, up 33.23% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Drugs & Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.96 crore in March 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 90.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2022 up 210.63% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.20 crore in March 2022 down 11.92% from Rs. 11.58 crore in March 2021.

Mangalam Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2021.

Mangalam Drugs shares closed at 111.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Mangalam Drugs & Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.83 93.84 90.79
Other Operating Income 1.13 -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.96 93.84 90.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.11 75.66 54.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.22 0.10 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.67 -8.79 6.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.62 8.71 8.47
Depreciation 2.69 2.67 2.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.15 11.89 11.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.51 3.60 6.94
Other Income -- 8.04 2.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.51 11.64 9.06
Interest 2.53 2.69 2.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.98 8.95 6.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.98 8.95 6.84
Tax -1.71 4.93 4.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.69 4.02 2.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.69 4.02 2.15
Equity Share Capital 15.83 15.83 15.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 2.54 1.36
Diluted EPS 4.23 2.54 1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 2.54 1.36
Diluted EPS 4.23 2.54 1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 01:53 pm
