Mangalam Drugs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.49 crore, up 4.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.49 crore in June 2022 up 4.5% from Rs. 104.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2022 down 31.97% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in June 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 10.87 crore in June 2021.

Mangalam Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2021.

Mangalam Drugs shares closed at 152.90 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.14% returns over the last 6 months and -13.25% over the last 12 months.