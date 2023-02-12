Mangalam Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.20 crore, up 12.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 429.20 crore in December 2022 up 12.84% from Rs. 380.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 96.25% from Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.77 crore in December 2022 down 31.17% from Rs. 53.42 crore in December 2021.