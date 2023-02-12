 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mangalam Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.20 crore, up 12.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 429.20 crore in December 2022 up 12.84% from Rs. 380.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 96.25% from Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.77 crore in December 2022 down 31.17% from Rs. 53.42 crore in December 2021.

Mangalam Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 429.20 399.24 380.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 429.20 399.24 380.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.96 77.50 66.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.34 -17.47 -11.94
Power & Fuel -- -- 126.32
Employees Cost 28.39 24.81 27.37
Depreciation 18.45 17.34 16.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 276.13 307.28 125.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.92 -10.21 30.41
Other Income 15.39 9.10 6.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.32 -1.11 37.39
Interest 15.23 18.68 16.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.09 -19.79 21.29
Exceptional Items -- -19.45 --
P/L Before Tax 3.09 -39.24 21.29
Tax 2.56 -12.13 7.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.53 -27.12 14.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.53 -27.12 14.09
Equity Share Capital 27.50 27.50 27.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 -9.86 5.12
Diluted EPS 0.19 -9.86 5.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 -9.86 5.12
Diluted EPS 0.19 -9.86 5.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
