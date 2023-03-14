Manali Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.30 crore, down 48.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.30 crore in December 2022 down 48.61% from Rs. 399.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 99.42% from Rs. 109.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2022 down 95.24% from Rs. 153.90 crore in December 2021.