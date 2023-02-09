Manali Petro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.70 crore, down 51.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.70 crore in December 2022 down 51.43% from Rs. 489.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 down 97.14% from Rs. 110.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.68 crore in December 2022 down 93.13% from Rs. 155.45 crore in December 2021.