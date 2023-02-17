Manaksia Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.41 crore, down 5.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.41 crore in December 2022 down 5.47% from Rs. 306.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.07 crore in December 2022 down 39.13% from Rs. 51.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.84 crore in December 2022 down 36.27% from Rs. 79.78 crore in December 2021.