Manaksia Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.41 crore, down 5.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia are:

Net Sales at Rs 289.41 crore in December 2022 down 5.47% from Rs. 306.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.07 crore in December 2022 down 39.13% from Rs. 51.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.84 crore in December 2022 down 36.27% from Rs. 79.78 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 289.41 261.59 306.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 289.41 261.59 306.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 169.40 150.70 158.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 31.42 17.24 5.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.42 12.61 20.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.17 11.95 12.37
Depreciation 5.72 5.94 6.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.95 41.63 44.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.34 21.53 57.80
Other Income 23.78 18.14 15.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.12 39.67 73.19
Interest 4.58 3.94 2.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.54 35.73 70.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.54 35.73 70.35
Tax 8.70 10.90 20.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.84 24.84 49.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.84 24.84 49.88
Minority Interest -0.76 -0.23 1.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.07 24.60 51.05
Equity Share Capital 13.11 13.11 13.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.74 3.75 7.79
Diluted EPS 4.74 3.75 7.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.74 3.75 7.79
Diluted EPS 4.74 3.75 7.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited