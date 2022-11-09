 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manaksia Alumin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.75 crore, up 24.54% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia Aluminium Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.75 crore in September 2022 up 24.54% from Rs. 96.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2022 up 35.09% from Rs. 6.47 crore in September 2021.

Manaksia Alumin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 22.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.07% returns over the last 6 months and 10.50% over the last 12 months.

Manaksia Aluminium Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.75 120.97 96.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.75 120.97 96.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 68.42 90.45 80.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.29 -9.10 -17.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.07 4.00 3.80
Depreciation 1.77 1.73 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.51 27.71 23.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.68 6.18 4.90
Other Income 0.28 0.15 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.97 6.33 4.97
Interest 4.16 3.67 3.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.81 2.66 1.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.81 2.66 1.69
Tax 0.78 0.54 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.02 2.12 1.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.02 2.12 1.69
Equity Share Capital 6.55 6.55 6.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.32 0.26
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.32 0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.32 0.26
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.32 0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:57 am
