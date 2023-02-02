Man Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 456.86 crore, up 54.07% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 456.86 401.26 296.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 456.86 401.26 296.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 163.00 88.66 60.83 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.42 20.60 71.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.64 16.31 14.68 Depreciation 3.02 2.84 2.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 180.76 181.75 105.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.85 91.09 41.83 Other Income 14.92 12.66 8.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.77 103.75 50.11 Interest 15.21 14.76 14.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.56 88.99 35.88 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 125.56 88.99 35.88 Tax 36.06 26.85 -0.93 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 89.50 62.14 36.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 89.50 62.14 36.81 Minority Interest -- -9.77 -5.21 Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.10 0.92 3.22 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 90.61 53.28 34.81 Equity Share Capital 74.25 74.25 74.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.28 1.43 0.94 Diluted EPS 2.28 1.43 0.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.28 1.43 0.94 Diluted EPS 2.28 1.43 0.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited