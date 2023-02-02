Man Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 456.86 crore, up 54.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:Net Sales at Rs 456.86 crore in December 2022 up 54.07% from Rs. 296.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.61 crore in December 2022 up 160.26% from Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.79 crore in December 2022 up 173.05% from Rs. 52.66 crore in December 2021.
Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2021.
|Man Infra shares closed at 73.75 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.15% returns over the last 6 months and -36.67% over the last 12 months.
|Man Infraconstruction
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|456.86
|401.26
|296.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|456.86
|401.26
|296.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|163.00
|88.66
|60.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.42
|20.60
|71.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.64
|16.31
|14.68
|Depreciation
|3.02
|2.84
|2.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|180.76
|181.75
|105.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|125.85
|91.09
|41.83
|Other Income
|14.92
|12.66
|8.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|140.77
|103.75
|50.11
|Interest
|15.21
|14.76
|14.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|125.56
|88.99
|35.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|125.56
|88.99
|35.88
|Tax
|36.06
|26.85
|-0.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|89.50
|62.14
|36.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|89.50
|62.14
|36.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|-9.77
|-5.21
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.10
|0.92
|3.22
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|90.61
|53.28
|34.81
|Equity Share Capital
|74.25
|74.25
|74.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.28
|1.43
|0.94
|Diluted EPS
|2.28
|1.43
|0.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.28
|1.43
|0.94
|Diluted EPS
|2.28
|1.43
|0.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited