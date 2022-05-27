Man Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.27 crore, up 6.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 569.27 crore in March 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 535.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.87 crore in March 2022 up 2.54% from Rs. 25.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.80 crore in March 2022 down 4.22% from Rs. 58.26 crore in March 2021.

Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.42 in March 2021.

Man Industries shares closed at 77.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.97% returns over the last 6 months and -24.32% over the last 12 months.