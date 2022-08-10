Malabar Trading Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.94 crore, up 57.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Malabar Trading Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.94 crore in June 2022 up 57.74% from Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2022 down 9.56% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2022 down 9.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2021.
Malabar Trading shares closed at 3.36 on February 04, 2016 (BSE)
|
|Malabar Trading Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.94
|19.53
|14.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.94
|19.53
|14.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.12
|19.53
|16.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.04
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.19
|-0.08
|-2.00
|Other Income
|--
|0.88
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.19
|0.80
|-2.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.19
|0.80
|-2.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.19
|0.80
|-2.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.19
|0.80
|-2.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.19
|0.80
|-2.00
|Equity Share Capital
|20.09
|20.09
|20.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|0.40
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|0.40
|-1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|0.40
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|0.40
|-1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited