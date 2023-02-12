Malabar Trading Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore, down 41.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore in December 2022 down 41.1% from Rs. 19.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 3117.21% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 3350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.