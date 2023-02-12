 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Malabar Trading Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore, down 41.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Malabar Trading Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore in December 2022 down 41.1% from Rs. 19.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 3117.21% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 3350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Malabar Trading Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.40 16.65 19.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.40 16.65 19.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.07 18.83 19.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.69 -2.20 -0.02
Other Income -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.69 -2.19 -0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.69 -2.19 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.69 -2.19 -0.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 -2.19 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 -2.19 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 20.09 20.09 20.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -1.09 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.34 -1.09 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -1.09 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.34 -1.09 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited