Mahindra Lifespaces Q3 PAT may dip 86.7% YoY to Rs. 3 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra Lifespaces to report net profit at Rs. 3 crore down 86.7% year-on-year (down 10.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 293.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 37.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 96 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 174 percent Y-o-Y (down 328 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19 crore.

