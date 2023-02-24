 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra CIE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,110.95 crore, up 32.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,110.95 crore in December 2022 up 32.14% from Rs. 840.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.99 crore in December 2022 up 238.82% from Rs. 43.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.90 crore in December 2022 up 66.03% from Rs. 104.74 crore in December 2021.

Mahindra CIE Automotive
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,110.95 1,208.39 840.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,110.95 1,208.39 840.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 633.76 697.96 438.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.29 -14.42 16.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 100.33 103.26 107.62
Depreciation 35.51 34.27 29.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 243.13 253.46 178.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.52 133.85 69.15
Other Income 12.87 4.59 5.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.39 138.44 74.80
Interest 4.53 3.38 3.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 133.86 135.06 70.98
Exceptional Items 37.87 -- -12.75
P/L Before Tax 171.73 135.06 58.23
Tax 25.74 34.68 15.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 145.99 100.38 43.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 145.99 100.38 43.09
Equity Share Capital 379.32 379.32 379.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 2.65 1.14
Diluted EPS 3.84 2.65 1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 2.65 1.14
Diluted EPS 3.84 2.65 1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited