Mahindra CIE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,110.95 crore, up 32.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,110.95 crore in December 2022 up 32.14% from Rs. 840.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.99 crore in December 2022 up 238.82% from Rs. 43.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.90 crore in December 2022 up 66.03% from Rs. 104.74 crore in December 2021.