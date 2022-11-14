Magnum Ventures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.25 crore, up 76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.25 crore in September 2022 up 76% from Rs. 73.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in September 2022 up 385.87% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.78 crore in September 2022 up 63.2% from Rs. 5.38 crore in September 2021.

Magnum Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.

Magnum Ventures shares closed at 23.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 95.02% returns over the last 6 months and 219.73% over the last 12 months.