Madras Fert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 953.81 crore, up 47.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madras Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 953.81 crore in December 2022 up 47.15% from Rs. 648.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.07 crore in December 2022 down 4.11% from Rs. 53.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.77 crore in December 2022 up 8.09% from Rs. 81.20 crore in December 2021.

Madras Fertilizers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 953.81 912.10 648.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 953.81 912.10 648.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 717.29 674.41 438.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.99 4.14 1.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.93 46.58 -18.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.57 23.82 27.12
Depreciation 3.00 3.00 8.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.65 112.74 120.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.38 47.41 70.36
Other Income 3.39 2.75 2.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.77 50.16 73.06
Interest 20.69 19.42 19.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.08 30.74 53.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.08 30.74 53.26
Tax 13.01 6.82 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.07 23.92 53.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.07 23.92 53.26
Equity Share Capital 161.10 161.10 161.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.17 1.48 3.31
Diluted EPS 3.17 1.48 3.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.17 1.48 3.31
Diluted EPS 3.17 1.48 3.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited