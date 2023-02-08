Madras Fert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 953.81 crore, up 47.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 953.81 crore in December 2022 up 47.15% from Rs. 648.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.07 crore in December 2022 down 4.11% from Rs. 53.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.77 crore in December 2022 up 8.09% from Rs. 81.20 crore in December 2021.