Madhucon Proj Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 230.97 crore, down 3.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 230.97 crore in December 2022 down 3.69% from Rs. 239.82 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.90 crore in December 2022 down 1.6% from Rs. 42.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.88 crore in December 2022 up 405.12% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.
Madhucon Proj shares closed at 4.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -42.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Madhucon Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|230.97
|286.40
|239.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|230.97
|286.40
|239.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|218.76
|387.80
|211.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-119.39
|-22.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.32
|7.39
|5.42
|Depreciation
|60.25
|38.64
|35.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|111.73
|6.05
|56.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-167.10
|-34.08
|-46.17
|Other Income
|124.73
|11.91
|5.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.37
|-22.17
|-41.09
|Interest
|7.19
|7.05
|-0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.56
|-29.22
|-40.58
|Exceptional Items
|0.26
|0.10
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.30
|-29.12
|-40.58
|Tax
|0.30
|0.91
|6.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.60
|-30.03
|-47.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.60
|-30.03
|-47.50
|Minority Interest
|6.70
|--
|5.28
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-42.90
|-30.03
|-42.22
|Equity Share Capital
|7.38
|7.38
|7.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.81
|-3.83
|-5.72
|Diluted EPS
|-5.81
|-3.83
|-5.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.81
|-3.83
|-5.72
|Diluted EPS
|-5.81
|-3.83
|-5.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited