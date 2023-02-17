 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Madhucon Proj Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 230.97 crore, down 3.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 230.97 crore in December 2022 down 3.69% from Rs. 239.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.90 crore in December 2022 down 1.6% from Rs. 42.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.88 crore in December 2022 up 405.12% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.

Madhucon Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 230.97 286.40 239.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 230.97 286.40 239.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 218.76 387.80 211.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -119.39 -22.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.32 7.39 5.42
Depreciation 60.25 38.64 35.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.73 6.05 56.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -167.10 -34.08 -46.17
Other Income 124.73 11.91 5.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -42.37 -22.17 -41.09
Interest 7.19 7.05 -0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -49.56 -29.22 -40.58
Exceptional Items 0.26 0.10 --
P/L Before Tax -49.30 -29.12 -40.58
Tax 0.30 0.91 6.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -49.60 -30.03 -47.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -49.60 -30.03 -47.50
Minority Interest 6.70 -- 5.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -42.90 -30.03 -42.22
Equity Share Capital 7.38 7.38 7.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.81 -3.83 -5.72
Diluted EPS -5.81 -3.83 -5.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.81 -3.83 -5.72
Diluted EPS -5.81 -3.83 -5.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited