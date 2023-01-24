 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macrotech Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,773.80 crore, down 13.87% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Macrotech Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,773.80 crore in December 2022 down 13.87% from Rs. 2,059.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.54 crore in December 2022 up 41.65% from Rs. 285.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 532.39 crore in December 2022 down 7.42% from Rs. 575.08 crore in December 2021.

Macrotech Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,773.80 1,765.43 2,059.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,773.80 1,765.43 2,059.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,041.74 -- 1,321.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 113.89 110.47 81.68
Depreciation 21.66 21.91 18.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 214.42 1,230.93 170.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 382.09 402.12 467.07
Other Income 128.64 -4.20 89.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 510.73 397.92 556.37
Interest 117.64 124.94 157.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 393.09 272.98 399.12
Exceptional Items -- -1,177.39 --
P/L Before Tax 393.09 -904.41 399.12
Tax -11.92 27.03 113.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 405.01 -931.44 286.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 405.01 -931.44 286.04
Minority Interest -0.44 -0.07 -0.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.03 -1.56 0.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 404.54 -933.07 285.59
Equity Share Capital 481.75 481.62 481.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.40 -19.53 6.15
Diluted EPS 8.39 -19.53 6.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.40 -19.53 6.15
Diluted EPS 8.39 -19.53 6.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited