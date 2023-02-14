Macpower Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.01 crore, up 10.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.01 crore in December 2022 up 10.33% from Rs. 48.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2022 up 0.5% from Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2022 up 2.94% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2021.