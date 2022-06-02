 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lypsa Gems Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, up 140.34% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lypsa Gems and Jewellery are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in March 2022 up 140.34% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 91.67% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 117.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Lypsa Gems shares closed at 5.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.47% returns over the last 6 months and 18.68% over the last 12 months.

Lypsa Gems and Jewellery
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.87 6.97 1.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.87 6.97 1.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.72 5.02 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 3.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.82 1.82 -1.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.04 0.01
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -0.06 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.02 -0.24
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.02 -0.24
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.02 -0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.09
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.02 -0.15
Tax -0.03 -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.02 -0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.02 -0.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.01 -0.02 -0.17
Equity Share Capital 29.48 29.48 29.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 -0.06
Diluted EPS -- -0.01 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 -0.06
Diluted EPS -- -0.01 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:11 pm
