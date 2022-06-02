Lypsa Gems Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, up 140.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in March 2022 up 140.34% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 91.67% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 117.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Lypsa Gems shares closed at 5.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.47% returns over the last 6 months and 18.68% over the last 12 months.