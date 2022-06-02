Lypsa Gems Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, up 140.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lypsa Gems and Jewellery are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in March 2022 up 140.34% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 91.67% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 117.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.
Lypsa Gems shares closed at 5.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.47% returns over the last 6 months and 18.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lypsa Gems and Jewellery
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.87
|6.97
|1.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.87
|6.97
|1.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.72
|5.02
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|3.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.82
|1.82
|-1.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.04
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.06
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.24
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.24
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.09
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.15
|Tax
|-0.03
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|29.48
|29.48
|29.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited