Lypsa Gems Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, down 49.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in December 2022 down 49.76% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 219.23% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.