Lypsa Gems Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, down 49.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lypsa Gems and Jewellery are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in December 2022 down 49.76% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 219.23% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Lypsa Gems and Jewellery
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.50 0.32 6.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.50 0.32 6.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.75 -- 5.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.36 0.18 1.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.00 0.04
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.04 -0.02
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.04 -0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 0.04 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 0.04 -0.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 0.04 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 0.04 -0.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.02 0.04 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 29.48 29.48 29.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.01 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.01 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited