Lovable Lingeri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.74 crore, down 16.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.74 crore in September 2022 down 16.24% from Rs. 33.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2022 down 44.7% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2022 down 46.57% from Rs. 4.66 crore in September 2021.

Lovable Lingeri EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2021.

Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 155.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.97% returns over the last 6 months and 19.58% over the last 12 months.