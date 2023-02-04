 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Linc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.55 crore, up 30.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linc are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.55 crore in December 2022 up 30.65% from Rs. 95.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.13 crore in December 2022 up 299.6% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2022 up 160.36% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.

Linc
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.55 126.98 95.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.55 126.98 95.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.90 36.86 36.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 48.92 40.67 34.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.25 -1.43 -8.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.96 16.86 11.68
Depreciation 3.54 3.64 3.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.83 18.46 15.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.65 11.92 3.35
Other Income 0.41 0.84 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.05 12.76 3.77
Interest 0.15 0.10 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.90 12.67 3.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.90 12.67 3.69
Tax 3.77 3.11 0.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.13 9.56 2.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.13 9.56 2.79
Equity Share Capital 14.87 14.87 14.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.49 6.42 1.87
Diluted EPS 7.49 6.42 1.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.49 6.42 1.87
Diluted EPS 7.49 6.42 1.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited