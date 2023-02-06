 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIC Housing Finance Q3 net profit drops 37% to Rs 480 crore on higher expenses

Feb 06, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

The company's Net Interest Income (NII) was at Rs 1,606 crore in the December quarter as against Rs 1,455 crore in the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange filing.

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Monday reported a 37 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 480.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 due to higher expenses.

"Net profit after tax stood at Rs 480.30 crore compared with Rs 767.33 crore during the same period in the previous year," LICHFL said.

The company's revenue from operations in the third quarter of 2022-23 was at Rs 5,871 crore, an increase of 16 per cent compared to Rs 5,054 crore in the same period a year ago.