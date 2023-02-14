Liberty Shoes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.52 crore, up 4.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.52 crore in December 2022 up 4.36% from Rs. 151.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 62.96% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 20.92% from Rs. 16.78 crore in December 2021.