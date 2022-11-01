LG Balakrishnan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.02 crore, down 1.27% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 545.02 487.04 552.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 545.02 487.04 552.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 254.70 224.35 267.77 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.58 2.44 -16.74 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 74.01 71.14 75.47 Depreciation 18.21 18.14 19.54 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 118.81 108.84 120.72 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.87 62.13 85.25 Other Income 5.06 3.48 2.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.93 65.61 87.31 Interest 1.32 1.06 1.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.61 64.56 85.86 Exceptional Items 1.32 9.44 17.72 P/L Before Tax 84.93 73.99 103.57 Tax 20.08 18.72 25.98 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.85 55.28 77.59 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.85 55.28 77.59 Equity Share Capital 31.39 31.39 31.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.66 17.61 24.72 Diluted EPS 20.66 17.61 24.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.66 17.61 24.72 Diluted EPS 20.66 17.61 24.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited