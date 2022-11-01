 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

LG Balakrishnan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.02 crore, down 1.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LG Balakrishnan and Brothers are:Net Sales at Rs 545.02 crore in September 2022 down 1.27% from Rs. 552.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.85 crore in September 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 77.59 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.14 crore in September 2022 down 3.47% from Rs. 106.85 crore in September 2021.
LG Balakrishnan EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.72 in September 2021. LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 762.85 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.40% returns over the last 6 months and 37.14% over the last 12 months.
LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations545.02487.04552.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations545.02487.04552.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials254.70224.35267.77
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.582.44-16.74
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost74.0171.1475.47
Depreciation18.2118.1419.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses118.81108.84120.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.8762.1385.25
Other Income5.063.482.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.9365.6187.31
Interest1.321.061.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.6164.5685.86
Exceptional Items1.329.4417.72
P/L Before Tax84.9373.99103.57
Tax20.0818.7225.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.8555.2877.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.8555.2877.59
Equity Share Capital31.3931.3931.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.6617.6124.72
Diluted EPS20.6617.6124.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.6617.6124.72
Diluted EPS20.6617.6124.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #LG Balakrishnan #LG Balakrishnan and Brothers #Results
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.