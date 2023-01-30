 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LG Balakrishnan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 581.03 crore, up 1.24% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LG Balakrishnan and Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 581.03 crore in December 2022 up 1.24% from Rs. 573.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.15 crore in December 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 71.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.93 crore in December 2022 down 4.56% from Rs. 118.32 crore in December 2021.

LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 581.03 577.98 573.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 581.03 577.98 573.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 292.30 272.15 274.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.39 0.15 -15.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 84.98 80.12 74.48
Depreciation 19.88 19.74 21.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 126.17 123.56 124.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.10 82.25 94.51
Other Income 5.95 5.06 2.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.05 87.32 97.16
Interest 1.72 1.37 2.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.34 85.95 94.62
Exceptional Items 1.51 1.32 --
P/L Before Tax 92.85 87.27 94.62
Tax 20.65 20.08 23.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.20 67.19 71.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.20 67.19 71.14
Minority Interest -0.05 -0.09 -0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 72.15 67.10 71.08
Equity Share Capital 31.39 31.39 31.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.98 21.37 22.66
Diluted EPS 22.98 21.37 22.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.98 21.37 22.66
Diluted EPS 22.98 21.37 22.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited