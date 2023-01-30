LG Balakrishnan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 581.03 crore, up 1.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 581.03 crore in December 2022 up 1.24% from Rs. 573.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.15 crore in December 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 71.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.93 crore in December 2022 down 4.56% from Rs. 118.32 crore in December 2021.