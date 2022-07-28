 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Laxmi Organic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 803.67 crore, up 16.52% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laxmi Organic Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 803.67 crore in June 2022 up 16.52% from Rs. 689.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.85 crore in June 2022 down 38.33% from Rs. 98.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.54 crore in June 2022 down 33.51% from Rs. 142.19 crore in June 2021.

Laxmi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.74 in June 2021.

Laxmi Organic shares closed at 302.35 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.36% returns over the last 6 months and 15.73% over the last 12 months.

Laxmi Organic Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 803.67 906.23 689.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 803.67 906.23 689.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 379.00 468.10 374.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 186.66 224.14 86.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.07 -16.65 -18.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.79 28.00 28.22
Depreciation 12.10 11.68 10.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 152.60 145.86 81.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.58 45.10 126.16
Other Income 4.86 4.09 5.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.44 49.19 131.63
Interest 1.96 4.34 2.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.48 44.85 129.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.48 44.85 129.12
Tax 19.63 3.81 30.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.85 41.04 98.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.85 41.04 98.68
Equity Share Capital 53.02 52.73 52.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 1.56 3.74
Diluted EPS 2.28 1.53 3.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 1.56 3.74
Diluted EPS 2.28 1.53 3.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 am
