Laurus Labs: Is the worst over?

Anubhav Sahu   •

Material pick-up in earnings for Laurus Labs is contingent on the completion of capex projects

A flash fire at Laurus Pharma labs's API manufacturing plant (Unit 3) in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli has caused death of four workers.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights ARV formulation business improves sequentially ARV business to improve gradually on the back of Global Fund order Material traction in synthesis and bio business to happen after new capacities Margins to remain range-bound Laurus Labs’ (CMP: Rs 342; Market cap: Rs 18,411 crore) Q3FY23 results indicated revenue stabilisation in almost all its segments. The ARV (anti-retroviral) formulation business, which has been a pain point in the last few quarters, has improved sequentially. Volumes in the ARV-API (anti-retroviral API) segment had already been improving on the...

