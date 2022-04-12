 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lasa Supergener Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.21 crore, up 30.97% Y-o-Y

Apr 12, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lasa Supergenerics are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.21 crore in March 2022 up 30.97% from Rs. 39.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022 up 224.96% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.94 crore in March 2022 up 20.35% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2021.

Lasa Supergener EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2021.

Lasa Supergener shares closed at 62.35 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and 0.73% over the last 12 months.

Lasa Supergenerics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 51.21 15.74 39.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 51.21 15.74 39.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.24 7.71 18.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.54 4.47 1.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.34 1.95 3.45
Depreciation 3.48 3.59 3.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.17 2.79 6.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.45 -4.77 5.15
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.46 -4.76 5.15
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.45 -4.77 5.12
Exceptional Items 4.04 -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.50 -4.77 5.12
Tax -0.79 -0.05 1.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.28 -4.71 3.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.28 -4.71 3.78
Equity Share Capital 40.67 40.67 40.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 -1.16 0.93
Diluted EPS 3.02 -1.16 0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 -1.16 0.93
Diluted EPS 3.02 -1.16 0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 12, 2022 09:11 am
