Lasa Supergener Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.21 crore, up 30.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.21 crore in March 2022 up 30.97% from Rs. 39.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022 up 224.96% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.94 crore in March 2022 up 20.35% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2021.

Lasa Supergener EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2021.

Lasa Supergener shares closed at 62.35 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and 0.73% over the last 12 months.